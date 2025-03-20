Belmont hosts Scott and Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Raiders (26-8, 18-3 CUSA) at Belmont Bruins (22-12, 17-6 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee plays Belmont after Ta’Mia Scott scored 23 points in Middle Tennessee’s 53-48 loss to the Liberty Lady Flames.

Belmont is seventh in the MVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 1.8.

Middle Tennessee ranks fourth in the CUSA shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Belmont makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Middle Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (32.4%). Middle Tennessee averages 64.4 points per game, 0.6 more than the 63.8 Belmont allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. Belmont defeated Middle Tennessee 65-52 in their last matchup on Dec. 7. Emily La Chapell led Belmont with 26 points, and Jalynn Gregory led Middle Tennessee with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is shooting 40.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Bruins. Kendal Cheesman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Scott is scoring 16.7 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Raiders. Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 14.1 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Raiders: 8-2, averaging 60.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.