Belmont hosts Northern Iowa following Campbell’s 21-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (18-9, 12-4 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-9, 10-6 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -1.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Belmont after Trey Campbell scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 74-67 win over the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins have gone 9-4 in home games. Belmont is the top team in the MVC with 17.6 assists per game led by Carter Whitt averaging 5.8.

The Panthers have gone 12-4 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

Belmont makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Northern Iowa has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Pierre is averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Tytan Anderson is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Campbell is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 70.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.