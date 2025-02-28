Belmont hosts Missouri State after Stokes’ 25-point game

Missouri State Bears (22-6, 14-3 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (17-11, 12-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Belmont after Lacy Stokes scored 25 points in Missouri State’s 78-67 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins have gone 9-3 in home games. Belmont is sixth in the MVC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Bears have gone 14-3 against MVC opponents.

Belmont averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Belmont allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendal Cheesman is averaging 12.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bruins. Jailyn Banks is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Stokes is averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bears. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.