Belmont hosts Indiana State after Jones’ 21-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (3-15, 1-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-7, 7-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Belmont after Deja Jones scored 21 points in Indiana State’s 97-71 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins have gone 6-1 in home games. Belmont is eighth in the MVC in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Kendal Cheesman leads the Bruins with 7.2 boards.

The Sycamores are 1-6 against conference opponents. Indiana State allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

Belmont scores 68.4 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 75.7 Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 37.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Sycamores meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailyn Banks is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist is averaging 12.9 points for the Sycamores. Bella Finnegan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

