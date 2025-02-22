Belmont hosts Indiana State after Daughtry’s 23-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (13-15, 7-10 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-10, 10-7 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State plays Belmont after Jaden Daughtry scored 23 points in Indiana State’s 79-74 loss to the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bruins have gone 9-5 in home games. Belmont is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sycamores are 7-10 in conference games. Indiana State ranks second in the MVC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Aaron Gray averaging 5.6.

Belmont is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.2% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Belmont allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Pierre is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Samage Teel is averaging 17.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Sycamores. Daughtry is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.