Belmont Bruins play the Evansville Purple Aces, look for 4th straight win

Belmont Bruins (19-11, 14-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (7-23, 3-16 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bruins take on Evansville.

The Purple Aces are 7-6 in home games. Evansville ranks eighth in the MVC in rebounding with 31.9 rebounds. Maggie Hartwig leads the Purple Aces with 9.2 boards.

The Bruins have gone 14-5 against MVC opponents. Belmont is seventh in the MVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kendal Cheesman averaging 1.9.

Evansville’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 71.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 74.5 Evansville gives up to opponents.

The Purple Aces and Bruins match up Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartwig averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Camryn Runner is shooting 35.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cheesman averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Jailyn Banks is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

