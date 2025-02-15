Bello leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Robert Morris after 21-point outing

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-9, 11-5 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (19-8, 11-5 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Robert Morris after Rasheed Bello scored 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 93-71 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Colonials are 12-2 on their home court. Robert Morris is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The Mastodons are 11-5 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Robert Morris’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 12.5 more points per game (82.8) than Robert Morris gives up to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is averaging 14.1 points, 4.9 assists and two steals for the Colonials. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 64.0% over the last 10 games.

Bello is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals. Jalen Jackson is averaging 21.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 78.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 83.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.