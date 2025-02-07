Bello and Purdue Fort Wayne host Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (2-22, 0-13 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-8, 10-4 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Green Bay after Rasheed Bello scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 87-64 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Mastodons are 10-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Phoenix have gone 0-13 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.0% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 67.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 74.4 Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Jackson is averaging 20.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mastodons. Bello is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 62.7 points, 24.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.