Bellarmine visits Haney and Austin Peay

Bellarmine Knights (3-18, 0-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (8-13, 3-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Bellarmine after Isaac Haney scored 28 points in Austin Peay’s 88-84 overtime loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Governors have gone 4-3 at home. Austin Peay allows 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Knights are 0-8 in conference matchups. Bellarmine has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Austin Peay is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Knights meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Governors. Anton Brookshire is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 64.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.