Bellarmine takes road win streak into matchup with Austin Peay

Bellarmine Knights (17-13, 8-9 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-17, 6-11 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Austin Peay looking to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Governors are 5-6 in home games. Austin Peay has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 8-9 in ASUN play. Bellarmine is 7-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Austin Peay is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, the same percentage Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Austin Peay allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briana Rivera averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 3.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Sa’Mya Wyatt is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hope Sivori averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Skylar Treadwell is averaging 15.7 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.