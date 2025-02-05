Bellarmine takes on North Florida, aims to stop 13-game slide

Bellarmine Knights (3-20, 0-10 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (12-11, 5-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine aims to stop its 13-game losing streak with a victory over North Florida.

The Ospreys are 6-4 on their home court. North Florida ranks fourth in the ASUN with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasai Miles averaging 5.5.

The Knights are 0-10 against conference opponents. Bellarmine has a 1-11 record against opponents above .500.

North Florida is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine’s 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith is averaging 12 points and 5.8 assists for the Ospreys. Miles is averaging 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games.

Ben Johnson is averaging 11.9 points for the Knights. Jack Karasinski is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 84.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Knights: 0-10, averaging 68.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.