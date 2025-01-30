Bellarmine takes on North Florida after Harrison’s 22-point game

North Florida Ospreys (4-17, 0-8 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (13-8, 4-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts North Florida after Hayley Harrison scored 22 points in Bellarmine’s 67-52 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Knights are 6-2 on their home court. Bellarmine is seventh in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 33.1 rebounds. Skylar Treadwell paces the Knights with 8.3 boards.

The Ospreys are 0-8 in conference play. North Florida is 3-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bellarmine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hope Sivori is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Knights. Harrison is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jazmine Spencer is averaging 10.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Ospreys. Jasmynne Gibson is averaging 9.2 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.