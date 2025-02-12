Bellarmine hosts Queens following Colimerio’s 26-point game

Queens Royals (15-10, 8-4 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-22, 0-12 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits Bellarmine after Leo Colimerio scored 26 points in Queens’ 94-81 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Knights are 3-8 on their home court. Bellarmine is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Royals are 8-4 against ASUN opponents. Queens is second in the ASUN with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Colimerio averaging 4.0.

Bellarmine makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Queens has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Queens averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 10.4 per game Bellarmine gives up.

The Knights and Royals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is averaging 16.3 points for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Chris Ashby averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Colimerio is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 71.0 points, 24.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Royals: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.