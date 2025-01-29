Bellarmine hosts North Florida after Harrison’s 22-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (4-17, 0-8 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (13-8, 4-4 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays North Florida after Hayley Harrison scored 22 points in Bellarmine’s 67-52 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Knights have gone 6-2 at home. Bellarmine has a 5-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Ospreys are 0-8 in ASUN play. North Florida is ninth in the ASUN scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Sarah Taub averaging 8.0.

Bellarmine averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

The Knights and Ospreys face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Knights. Skylar Treadwell is averaging 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jazmine Spencer is averaging 10.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Ospreys. Jasmynne Gibson is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

