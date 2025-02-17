Bellarmine hosts Austin Peay following Thomas’ 22-point outing

Austin Peay Governors (12-15, 7-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-24, 0-14 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits Bellarmine after LJ Thomas scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 76-63 win over the Stetson Hatters.

The Knights are 3-10 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 1-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Governors are 7-7 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay ranks seventh in the ASUN with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Sai Witt averaging 2.5.

Bellarmine is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Austin Peay allows to opponents. Austin Peay averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Bellarmine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is shooting 53.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Haney is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 13 points. Witt is shooting 54.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 0-10, averaging 73.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.