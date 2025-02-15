Beh and Arizona host No. 11 TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-11, 6-7 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays No. 11 TCU after Isis Beh scored 24 points in Arizona’s 83-64 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Wildcats have gone 10-4 in home games. Arizona ranks seventh in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 11-2 in Big 12 play. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Arizona’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game TCU allows. TCU has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs face off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lauryn Swann is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hailey Van Lith is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Horned Frogs. Sedona Prince is averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 58.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.