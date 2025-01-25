Beers leads No. 15 Oklahoma against Georgia after 23-point performance

Georgia Bulldogs (9-11, 1-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 3-3 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Oklahoma hosts Georgia after Raegan Beers scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 101-60 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Sooners have gone 9-1 in home games. Oklahoma ranks third in the SEC with 42.2 points per game in the paint led by Beers averaging 11.9.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 in conference play. Georgia is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

Oklahoma scores 86.6 points, 19.9 more per game than the 66.7 Georgia allows. Georgia has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 36.4% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Bulldogs face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Sooners. Beers is averaging 16.8 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Trinity Turner is shooting 36.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.