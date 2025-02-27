Beers leads No. 13 Oklahoma against Florida

Oklahoma Sooners (21-6, 9-5 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-14, 5-9 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oklahoma visits Florida after Raegan Beers scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s 94-54 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gators are 10-6 on their home court. Florida is seventh in the SEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ra Shaya Kyle averaging 6.3.

The Sooners are 9-5 in conference matchups. Oklahoma scores 86.4 points while outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game.

Florida scores 76.9 points, 8.4 more per game than the 68.5 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Gators. Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Beers is shooting 67.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

