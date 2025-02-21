Beattie leads Northern Arizona against Eastern Washington after 21-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (22-6, 13-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-16, 6-8 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Eastern Washington after Leia Beattie scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 70-65 win over the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 8-5 on their home court. Eastern Washington is third in the Big Sky in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Kourtney Grossman leads the Eagles with 10.3 boards.

The Lumberjacks are 13-2 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Eastern Washington is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 15.6 more points per game (80.0) than Eastern Washington allows to opponents (64.4).

The Eagles and Lumberjacks square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Grossman is averaging 10.4 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sophie Glancey is averaging 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.