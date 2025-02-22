Beattie and Northern Arizona host Eastern Washington

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (22-6, 13-2 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (10-16, 6-8 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Eastern Washington after Leia Beattie scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 70-65 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles have gone 8-5 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks third in the Big Sky with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 8.1.

The Lumberjacks are 13-2 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Washington averages 63.9 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 71.7 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Eastern Washington allows.

The Eagles and Lumberjacks meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Grossman is averaging 13.3 points and 12.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Beattie is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 9.8 points and 3.5 assists. Sophie Glancey is shooting 53.0% and averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

