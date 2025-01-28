Baylor visits UCF following Andrews’ 21-point performance

Baylor Bears (16-5, 6-2 Big 12) at UCF Knights (7-11, 0-8 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor faces UCF after Sarah Andrews scored 21 points in Baylor’s 80-75 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights have gone 6-5 at home. UCF allows 70.7 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Bears are 6-2 in Big 12 play. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 39.0 rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 10.3.

UCF’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UCF allows.

The Knights and Bears square off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 20.7 points and 2.6 steals for the Knights. Emely Rodriguez is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 13.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.