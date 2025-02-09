Baylor visits Roberts and No. 5 Houston

Baylor Bears (15-8, 7-5 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (19-4, 11-1 Big 12)

Houston; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Houston hosts Baylor after J’wan Roberts scored 20 points in Houston’s 69-59 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cougars are 12-1 on their home court. Houston averages 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game.

The Bears are 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Baylor has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

The Cougars and Bears match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars. LJ Cryer is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Norchad Omier is averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.