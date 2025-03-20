Baylor takes on Grand Canyon in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon Antelopes (32-2, 19-0 WAC) at Baylor Bears (27-7, 17-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -15.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor squares off against Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears have gone 17-4 against Big 12 teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Baylor leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs leads the Bears with 10.5 rebounds.

The Antelopes’ record in WAC action is 19-0. Grand Canyon averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 29-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Baylor averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 17.2 more points per game (77.2) than Baylor gives up (60.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Walker is averaging 11 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games.

Trinity San Antonio is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Antelopes. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 13.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

