Baylor plays in Big 12 Tournament against the Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (22-10, 13-6 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (25-6, 15-3 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Baylor plays Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 games is 15-3, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Baylor ranks eighth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game. Jada Walker leads the Bears averaging 5.6.

The Cyclones are 13-6 against Big 12 teams. Iowa State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Baylor makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Iowa State has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 14.3 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Audi Crooks is shooting 59.5% and averaging 22.9 points for the Cyclones. Kelsey Joens is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.