Baylor hosts No. 13 Arizona after overtime win

Arizona Wildcats (17-8, 11-4 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (16-9, 8-6 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts No. 13 Arizona after the Bears took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 74-71 in overtime.

The Bears are 12-1 on their home court. Baylor is seventh in the Big 12 with 15.3 assists per game led by Robert O. Wright III averaging 4.6.

The Wildcats are 11-4 in conference play. Arizona ranks third in the Big 12 with 16.8 assists per game led by Jaden Bradley averaging 3.8.

Baylor makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Arizona scores 11.4 more points per game (81.3) than Baylor allows (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Nunn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Norchad Omier is averaging 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Caleb Love is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Bradley is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

