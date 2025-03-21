Baylor Bears take on Grand Canyon Antelopes in first round of NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon Antelopes (32-2, 19-0 WAC) at Baylor Bears (27-7, 17-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor and Grand Canyon play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Bears are 17-4 against Big 12 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Baylor ranks eighth in college basketball with 18.5 assists per game led by Jada Walker averaging 5.4.

The Antelopes are 19-0 against WAC teams. Grand Canyon averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Trinity San Antonio with 5.5.

Baylor averages 78.0 points, 21.3 more per game than the 56.7 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon scores 17.2 more points per game (77.2) than Baylor allows to opponents (60.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Andrews is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.9 points and five assists. Aaronette Vonleh is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

San Antonio is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Antelopes. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is averaging 4.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 13.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.