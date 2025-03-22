Baylor Bears face the Ole Miss Rebels in second round

Ole Miss Rebels (21-10, 11-7 SEC) at Baylor Bears (28-7, 17-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor takes on No. 25 Ole Miss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears are 17-4 against Big 12 opponents and 11-3 in non-conference play. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs averaging 3.6.

The Rebels are 11-7 in SEC play. Ole Miss averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Baylor scores 77.8 points, 19.3 more per game than the 58.5 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Baylor gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaronette Vonleh is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bears. Sarah Andrews is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Scott is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Kirsten Deans is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

