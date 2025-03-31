Battle leads Minnesota against Florida

Florida Gators (19-17, 7-12 SEC) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (23-11, 8-11 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Florida after Amaya Battle scored 35 points in Minnesota’s 82-77 win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Minnesota averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Florida has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Minnesota makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Florida has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallory Heyer is averaging 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Liv McGill is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.5 points for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

