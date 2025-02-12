Battle leads Jacksonville against Stetson after 28-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (12-12, 6-6 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (13-11, 7-5 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Stetson after Edyn Battle scored 28 points in Jacksonville’s 78-61 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Hatters have gone 10-2 in home games. Stetson is third in the ASUN with 13.9 assists per game led by Mary McMillan averaging 4.2.

The Dolphins have gone 6-6 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville gives up 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Stetson scores 69.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 72.2 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville has shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 39.2% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMillan is averaging 9.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Hatters. Cameron Thomas is averaging 17.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

Battle is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Saniyah Craig is averaging 13.1 points and 12.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.