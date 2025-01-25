Battle and Jacksonville host Queens (NC)

Queens (NC) Royals (7-11, 1-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-10, 3-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays Queens (NC) after Edyn Battle scored 26 points in Jacksonville’s 87-74 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Dolphins have gone 6-1 at home. Jacksonville ranks ninth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Royals are 1-6 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Jacksonville averages 66.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 71.5 Queens (NC) gives up. Queens (NC) averages 67.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 71.0 Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Royals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniyah Craig is averaging 10 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Priscilla Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Weaver is averaging 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Royals. Ana Barreto is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.