Battle and Coastal Carolina host Troy

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-19, 2-13 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-10, 10-5 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -15.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina visits Troy after Jordan Battle scored 29 points in Coastal Carolina’s 87-78 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Trojans are 10-4 on their home court. Troy is third in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Chanticleers are 2-13 in conference games. Coastal Carolina is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

Troy averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 66.7 points per game, 1.3 more than the 65.4 Troy gives up.

The Trojans and Chanticleers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Dowd is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 9.1 points and 6.3 rebounds. Tayton Conerway is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Denzel Hines is averaging 7.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Battle is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Chanticleers: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.