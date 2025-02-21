Batties leads Harvard against Princeton

Harvard Crimson (9-13, 4-5 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-8, 5-4 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Princeton after Thomas Batties II scored 31 points in Harvard’s 87-75 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Tigers have gone 7-3 in home games. Princeton averages 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Crimson are 4-5 in Ivy League play. Harvard is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

Princeton is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Evan Nelson is averaging 8.8 points for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.