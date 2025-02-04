Batsch and Kent State host Northern Illinois

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-7, 8-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (9-12, 3-7 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Northern Illinois after Jenna Batsch scored 25 points in Kent State’s 73-51 victory over the Akron Zips.

The Huskies have gone 4-6 in home games. Northern Illinois ranks fifth in the MAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Chelby Koker averaging 5.1.

The Golden Flashes have gone 8-2 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Batsch averaging 7.0.

Northern Illinois makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Kent State scores 5.6 more points per game (76.1) than Northern Illinois allows to opponents (70.5).

The Huskies and Golden Flashes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koker is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Lexi Carlsen is averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Batsch is averaging 16.5 points and four assists for the Golden Flashes. Mya Babbitt is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

