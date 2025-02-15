Bass leads Lindenwood against Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-16, 4-11 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (12-14, 7-8 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Southern Indiana after Reggie Bass scored 30 points in Lindenwood’s 73-60 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions have gone 10-3 in home games. Lindenwood is seventh in the OVC scoring 70.4 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-11 in OVC play. Southern Indiana has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lindenwood averages 70.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 73.6 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anias Futrell is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Jadis Jones is shooting 53.2% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Olowoniyi is averaging 13.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Damoni Harrison is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

