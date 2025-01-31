Bass and Lindenwood host Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-15, 3-8 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (10-12, 5-6 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Eastern Illinois after Reggie Bass scored 20 points in Lindenwood’s 65-63 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lions have gone 9-2 in home games. Lindenwood ranks fifth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 32.9 rebounds. Jadis Jones leads the Lions with 6.1 boards.

The Panthers have gone 3-8 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois gives up 71.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Lindenwood is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, the same percentage Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nakyel Shelton is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.9 points for the Panthers. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.