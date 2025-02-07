Bashir, Monmouth Hawks take on the Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers (15-9, 10-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-16, 6-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nendah Tarke and Towson visit Abdi Bashir Jr. and Monmouth on Saturday.

The Hawks are 6-1 on their home court. Monmouth is sixth in the CAA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Cornelius Robinson Jr. averaging 2.0.

The Tigers have gone 10-1 against CAA opponents. Towson ranks fifth in the CAA with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Mekhi Lowery averaging 5.4.

Monmouth is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Monmouth allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Durr is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Bashir is averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games.

Dylan Williamson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.8 points. Tyler Tejada is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

