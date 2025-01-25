Bascoe, Villanova Wildcats to host Christie and the Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers (6-13, 1-7 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (10-10, 4-4 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Villanova in Big East action Saturday.

The Wildcats are 5-4 in home games. Villanova is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Musketeers are 1-7 in conference games. Xavier has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

Villanova scores 64.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 62.8 Xavier allows. Xavier’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The Wildcats and Musketeers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Meri Kanerva is shooting 41.8% and averaging 10.3 points for the Musketeers. Loren Christie is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 48.2 points, 23.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.