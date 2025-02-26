Bascoe leads Bucknell against Loyola (MD) after 30-point showing

Bucknell Bison (15-14, 11-5 Patriot League) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-16, 6-10 Patriot League)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Loyola (MD) after Josh Bascoe scored 30 points in Bucknell’s 84-53 victory over the Army Black Knights.

The Greyhounds are 6-6 on their home court. Loyola (MD) is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bison are 11-5 in conference play. Bucknell is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

Loyola (MD) averages 68.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 72.8 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 73.3 points per game, 2.7 more than the 70.6 Loyola (MD) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Ilic is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 14.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games.

Noah Williamson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bison. Bascoe is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.