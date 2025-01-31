Bartsch and the Montana Grizzlies take on conference foe Sacramento State

Montana Grizzlies (8-12, 4-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-11, 3-5 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaydia Martin and Sacramento State host Dani Bartsch and Montana in Big Sky action.

The Hornets have gone 6-3 at home. Sacramento State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 4-5 against conference opponents. Montana allows 67.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Sacramento State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 65.8 points per game, 3.0 more than the 62.8 Sacramento State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Katie Peneueta is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bartsch is averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Tyler McCliment-Call is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

