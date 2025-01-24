Bartsch and the Montana Grizzlies host conference foe Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (17-2, 7-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (7-11, 3-4 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Esmeralda Morales and Montana State visit Dani Bartsch and Montana in Big Sky action Saturday.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-3 in home games. Montana averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bobcats are 7-0 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State is sixth in the Big Sky with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Katelynn Martin averaging 5.1.

Montana scores 65.3 points, 9.2 more per game than the 56.1 Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Montana gives up.

The Grizzlies and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack Konig is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bartsch is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Morales is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 14.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

