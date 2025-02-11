Barnett-Gay leads Navy against Lehigh after 29-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (15-7, 7-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (19-4, 10-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Lehigh after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 29 points in Navy’s 61-60 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 11-1 at home. Lehigh has a 15-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-4 against Patriot opponents. Navy ranks seventh in the Patriot shooting 31.3% from 3-point range.

Lehigh makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Navy scores 11.1 more points per game (67.2) than Lehigh allows to opponents (56.1).

The Mountain Hawks and Midshipmen meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 9.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Midshipmen. Kyah Smith is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.