Barnett-Gay leads Navy against Lehigh after 29-point game

Navy Midshipmen (15-7, 7-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (19-4, 10-1 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Lehigh after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 29 points in Navy’s 61-60 loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks are 11-1 in home games. Lehigh averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 17-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-4 against Patriot opponents. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Lizzie Holder averaging 6.0.

Lehigh makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Navy has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 39.2% shooting opponents of Lehigh have averaged.

The Mountain Hawks and Midshipmen match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Albrecht is averaging 15.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Midshipmen. Kyah Smith is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.