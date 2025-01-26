Barnett-Gay and Navy host Army

Navy Midshipmen (14-4, 6-1 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-4, 5-2 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy takes on Army after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 26 points in Navy’s 74-64 win over the Boston University Terriers.

The Black Knights have gone 6-3 in home games. Army scores 62.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 6-1 against Patriot opponents.

Army averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 4.2 per game Navy allows. Navy averages 11.8 more points per game (68.1) than Army allows (56.3).

The Black Knights and Midshipmen match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Trinity Hardy is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Barnett-Gay is shooting 42.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 63.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Midshipmen: 8-2, averaging 64.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

