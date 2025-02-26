Barnes leads Bradley against Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (10-16, 7-9 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-16, 5-11 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Valparaiso after Soleil Barnes scored 30 points in Bradley’s 70-65 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Braves have gone 7-5 at home. Bradley is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Beacons are 7-9 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 2-12 record against opponents over .500.

Bradley is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 41.9% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Beacons meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Tamia Perryman is shooting 50.6% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Leah Earnest is averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Beacons: 6-4, averaging 61.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

