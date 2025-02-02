Barnes leads Bradley against Southern Illinois after 20-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-15, 1-8 MVC) at Bradley Braves (8-12, 2-7 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Southern Illinois after Soleil Barnes scored 20 points in Bradley’s 73-62 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Braves have gone 5-4 in home games. Bradley is the top team in the MVC in team defense, giving up 58.5 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Salukis are 1-8 in conference play. Southern Illinois is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

Bradley averages 59.0 points per game, 15.9 fewer points than the 74.9 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Salukis square off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 15.2 points. Tamia Perryman is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Isabella Palmqvist is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Salukis, while averaging 7.7 points. Gift Uchenna is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Salukis: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

