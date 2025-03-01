Barnes, Bradley Braves take on the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (12-14, 9-8 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-17, 5-12 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays UIC in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Braves are 7-6 in home games. Bradley is eighth in the MVC with 12.8 assists per game led by Soleil Barnes averaging 2.4.

The Flames are 9-8 against MVC opponents. UIC is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Bradley is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 43.3% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 7.4 more points per game (67.3) than Bradley allows to opponents (59.9).

The Braves and Flames face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie McDermid is averaging 6.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Braves. Barnes is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Makiyah Williams is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Flames. Krystyna Ellew is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.