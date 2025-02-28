Barnes and the Bradley Braves host conference foe UIC

UIC Flames (12-14, 9-8 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-17, 5-12 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Soleil Barnes and Bradley host Keke Rimmer and UIC in MVC action Saturday.

The Braves have gone 7-6 at home. Bradley averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Flames have gone 9-8 against MVC opponents. UIC is 7-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bradley scores 58.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 63.7 UIC gives up. UIC scores 7.4 more points per game (67.3) than Bradley gives up (59.9).

The Braves and Flames square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie McDermid is averaging 6.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Braves. Barnes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kristian Young is averaging 2.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Flames. Ky Dempsey-Toney is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.