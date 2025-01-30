Barker leads No. 22 Alabama against No. 12 Kentucky after 36-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (17-4, 4-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Alabama plays No. 12 Kentucky after Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 36 points in Alabama’s 66-64 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats are 11-0 in home games. Kentucky is 16-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Crimson Tide have gone 4-3 against SEC opponents. Alabama has a 14-4 record against teams over .500.

Kentucky makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.4 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Alabama has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 11.4 percentage points greater than the 34.9% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dazia Lawrence averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Georgia Amoore is averaging 18.3 points and 7.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Aaliyah Nye averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Zaay Green is averaging 16.6 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.