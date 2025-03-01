Barbot leads Charleston (SC) against UNC Wilmington after 21-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-15, 7-8 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-6, 11-4 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts UNC Wilmington after Taryn Barbot scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 91-51 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 36.7 boards. Lara Rohkohl paces the Cougars with 9.5 rebounds.

The Seahawks are 7-8 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington has an 8-12 record against teams over .500.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.2% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 9.0 more points per game (64.8) than Charleston (SC) gives up (55.8).

The Cougars and Seahawks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barbot is averaging 15 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Alexandra Zelaya is averaging 12.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Seahawks. Taylor Henderson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.