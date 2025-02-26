Banks leads UMBC against Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Great Danes (14-14, 6-7 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (13-16, 5-9 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Albany (NY) after Marcus Banks scored 35 points in UMBC’s 95-91 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Retrievers are 8-7 on their home court. UMBC ranks second in the America East with 37.3 points per game in the paint led by Josh Odunowo averaging 9.1.

The Great Danes are 6-7 in conference matchups. Albany (NY) is second in the America East with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by DeMarr Langford Jr. averaging 2.2.

UMBC averages 80.8 points, 6.9 more per game than the 73.9 Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UMBC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Valentine is averaging 7.8 points for the Retrievers. Banks is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Byron Joshua is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.